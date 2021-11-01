Lagos Trade Fair complex

By Yinka Kolawole

Dangote Industries Ltd is set to add verve to the 2021 Lagos Trade Fair which begins this week with five companies from the group participating in the fair.

The companies participating in the fair are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser.



A statement from Corporate Communications Unit of Dangote Group said the fair has become a veritable venue for introduction of new innovations to Dangote products and that visitors to the group pavilion will have the opportunity of buying products of these companies at reduced prices.

Dangote Group is of the view that the fair will afford traders and dealers the opportunity to buy and stock their shops while end users buy for yuletide.

Dangote Fertiliser will be operating a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser.

NASCON is offering its salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg.

Dangote Sugar is bringing to the fair all its product ranges while its Sales/Marketing team will fully be on ground to attend customers and prospective new distributors.

Dangote Cement, a regular participant at the Lagos Fair, will operate an office at the Dangote Group Pavilion where customers and users of its cement products can go for consultation with the team.