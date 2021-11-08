By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Dan Darman Kabi, Alhaji Francis Ibrahim Ogboro has congratulated his Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, the Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State on his 25 years on the throne.

Dan Darman, while expressing his profound happiness on the memorable occasion ,said he was very elated to see one a nationalist and viable Nigerian traditional ruler celebrates his 25 years on the throne.

‘’ I pray that the Almighty Allah continue to bestow on him and his emirate the wisdom, foresight and the generous heart to continue his patriotic humanitarian gestures across the country and also bless him with many years ahead. May Allah reward his steadfastness to keep Nigeria one and protect the citizens from all human calamities,” he prayed.

Dan Darman further applauded the selfless efforts of the Emir in ensuring that the current Covid-19 pandemic is effectively tackled and defeated in his emirate, his state, and in the country. He said may his true love for his people and all other Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion sustain and propel the nation forward as a great nation with diverse people.

‘’ I am greatly happy and proud to be associated with this amiable Nigerian whose noble ideas and vision has remained one of the most encouraging and inspiring.”

“I am equally happy to be associated with his distinguished emirate. God bless the Kabi emirate, God bless Kebbi state and its people and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’