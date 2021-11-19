DafriBank chairman, Xolane Ziggy Ndhlovu was among those that made the highest donations during the 24-hour one million naira gift spree triggered by Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido.



Ndhlovu gifted the popular singer three million sent through Dafribank.

The disclosure first came from a Twitter user who claimed: “Dafribank Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu was among the biggest donors to Davido’s social media fundraising towards his birthday. The billionaire entrepreneur gifted the Nigerian superstar N3m, one of the biggest on the list. He made the payment through DafriBank Digital account to the Singers Wema Bank Plc account. Davido made over 180M yesterday from social media from various donors. Xoli Master Ziggy.”

The news was later verified by the DafriGroup chairman himself on his verified Twitter and Instagram pages, @xolaneNdhlovu, via his tweet and post: “I hope I’m not late? Well, Anambra money never late oo. [email protected] Thanks for the good music.”

Xolane Ndhlovu accompanied his post with the receipt of the payment he made from his DafriBank Digital account. For the avoidance of doubt over his motivation for joining the one-million naira donation bandwagon, Ndhlovu further posted: “I am a fan of @Davido music.”

The Assurance singer had on November 17 called out his wealthy friends on social media, asking them to each send one million naira to him as a birthday gift. His wealthy and influential friends, including hotels and clubs magnate, Obi Cubana, energy tycoon and billionaire Femi Otedola and e-Money, all responded sending him undisclosed millions of naira, while other rich personalities among the singer’s circle of friends also followed suit with their own donations, which were updated by the minutes on social media through the day. The singer was able to raise 140 million naira within 24 hours.

The donations disclosed ranged from one million to two million, but Xolane Ndhlovu’s topped the list.