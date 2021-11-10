West Ham have confirmed a 27% investment from Czech group 1890s holdings into WH Holding Ltd, fronted by billionaire businessman Daniel Kretinsky.

The 46-year old whose estimated wealth is valued at around $4bn by Forbes also owns a 40% share in Czech football club, Sparta Prague and is their president.

The Hammers have stated that Kretinsky and his colleague Pavel Horsky will become members of the Board of Directors of WH Holding Ltd, subject to any late complications.

Commenting on the deal, Kretinsky said in a statement released by the club: “I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded. I am passionate about football.

“I greatly appreciate and respect the exceptional history and tradition of West Ham United as well as its loyal and passionate supporter base and also the highly inspiring role it plays in many social programmes and initiatives.

“The development and growth of the Club in recent years has been clear for everyone to see and I am delighted to be part of what I believe is a very exciting future ahead.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family. I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great club.”

