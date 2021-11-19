By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The publicity, voter education and enlightenment unit of the Kebbi state office of Independent National electoral commission (INEC) Friday released it weekly data of registered voters.

Deputy head of voter education and publicity Alhaji Atiku Shehu Shekare, said that from Monday to Friday Kebbi state INEC had registered at least 41,373 in the ongoing continuous voter registration, the exercise which is going on in the 21 local governments areas and across all wards.

He disclosed that, the exercise is going on smoothly without hitches due to proper arrangements and cooperation the electoral body is enjoying from potential voters.

Shekare added that, the turn out is now low in most of the local governments “may i appeal to our stakeholders ie politicians, state government and the traditional rulers to step up more efforts in enlightening huge number of members of the public to come out en masse to register”.

The voter publicity unit envisage a high turn out as weeks and months rolls by, he thanked the resident electoral commissioner, EOs, AEOs for their sustained supervision which largely contributed to the success recorded so far.