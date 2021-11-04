A total of 25,929 prospective voters in Borno, have so far registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity in Borno, Mallam Adamu Gama, made this known on Thursday, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Gama said the 25,929 people who completed their registration were from the total of 87,171 people that registered online as of Monday.

He urged those who registered online but were yet to complete it to go to their respective local government INEC area offices for data capture of their face and fingerprint, without delay.

He explained that failure to be captured under the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) was as good as not registering.

Gama urged stakeholders to complement INEC’s effort at mobilizing eligible members of the public that had attained the required voting age or have problems with their voters card to use the opportunity of the CVR to address them.

“People need to know that INEC created 56,872 additional new polling units nationwide out of which Borno got 138, raising the number of polling units in Borno from 3,933 to 5,071.

“This CVR exercise also provides the opportunity for people wishing to change their new polling units to do so as the new units are meant to address congestion and increase voters access to polling units ” Gama said.

On the challenges posed by insecurity to the exercise in Borno, Gama said INEC had already met stakeholders from Local Government Areas affected by insurgency, whose people are in camps in Maiduguri where centres had been designated for them in Maiduguri to go for the CVR exercise.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria