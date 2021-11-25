By Godfrey Bivbere

Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday said it has impounded an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate and other contraband goods worth over N318 million.

The Customs Unit that noted that seven persons were arrested in connection to the seized items, also listed other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth over N158 million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth over N11.7 million.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Jerry Attah noted that Controller of the Unit, Ali Ibrahim while showcasing the seized items as he addressed newsmen in Owerri also explained that other seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth over N4.5 million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth over N131.4 million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth over N11.7 million.

Ibrahim said that the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads.

He urged Nigerians to support the Service in its advocacy against smuggling while warning smugglers to stay off the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, his areas of jurisdiction.

He also thanked men and officers of FOUC for their gallantry in the face of challenging assignments and restated his unwavering commitment to their welfare.

He thanked the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) for his logistics support to the Zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him.