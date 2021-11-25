.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, FOUC, on Thursday said it has arrested 7 suspects in connection with seized armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User certificate as well as contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million.

The FOUC’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Jerry Attah, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

Customs said the items were seized along the road of Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo, adding that it was part of the effort of the FOUC, to stop smuggling.

According to Customs, “Other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth N158,734,742million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N11,760,000million.

“304 pieces of used tyres worth N4,560,000million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131,400,000million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11,700,000million.

“The seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads with seven suspects arrested.”

Customs further said: “We recorded this sterling feat between Oct. 14, 2021, when I took over as FOUC Comptroller and Nov. 13, 2021, largely due to the leadership style of the Comptroller-General and the entire management team of the Service.

“We pledge to continue justifying the incentives and logistics support we receive which includes a recent additional supply of 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles which are already being used in our patrol and surveillance activities.

“We urge the general public to join the service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation’s economy.

“We also warn economic saboteurs who will want to use this festive season for their nefarious activities to desist from such illegal business.”

