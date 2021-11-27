.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

COALITION of Civil Society Organisations, CCSO, says it has completed plans to picket the office of the FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello over his alleged refusal to appoint a substantive Director of Treasury in the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The FCT Coordinator of the coalition, Galadima Nagwamatse, in a letter addressed to the Minister of the FCT titled ‘Notice of Mass Protest to Demand Appointment of Substantive Director of Treasury in FCTA’, said the notified all relevant security agencies of the planned protest.

The letter read in part, “With regards to the lingering issue of maladministration and subversion of rules and due process in your office due to your deliberate inability to appoint substantive Director of Treasury in FCTA, we hereby wish to notify you of our resolution after a meeting of the above named organisation and with the approval and support of the national body, that;

“After fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter, if a substantive director of Treasury is not appointed or a process leading to the appointment is put in place we will be left with no other option than to mobilise our members and other civil society organisations to picket your office on a peaceful protest to press home our demand.

“That for the avoidance of doubt, we have also notified all relevant security agencies of the planned protest as we will be all out for this exercise without fear of intimidation and threat as we believe that is the only way to save the federal capital territory administration from the shackles of lack of transparency and accountability.

“Honourable minister, sir, we want to also want to let you know of our plan to dig deep into the finances of FCTA within the period of lack of substantive director of treasury as a way to demand for accountability even after your administration in the FCT.

“Even as we commend your office and that of the president commander in chief of the armed forces for the appointment of secretaries and other head of agencies within FCTA, we cannot phantom the rationale behind the continuous impunity where the Permanent Secretary is also the acting director of treasury and the reason why the appointment of director of the treasury was not made alongside with the recent appointment. That we see as a deliberate attempt to jettison transparency and accountability for personal interest.”