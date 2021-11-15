CSO lauds Sanwo-Olu for on inclusive government

The celebrant, Comrade Linus Ezeala Okoroji and his wife, flanked by his royal Highness, Eze Remigius Nnanna Ekere III of Nneator Nweafor of Isiala Mbano LGA Imo state and other guests, cutting his birthday cake.

By Esther Onyegbula

Comrade Shina Loremikan of the Campaign Against Impunity, CAI, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for operating what he described as an inclusive government.

He made the remark at the 71th birthday lecture of a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Comrade Linus Ezeala Okoroji, in Lagos.

He noted that Lagos State had experienced different phases of government, where some of Sanwo-Olu’s predecessors ran an open-door policy and accessibility to civil society organizations, for better governance.

He said one of the former governors “made his telephone number available to us (civil organizations) and when we saw wrong in the society, we would reach out to him.

“Sometimes we would be invited to come forward and expatiate on the complaints raised.

“And this would be followed with immediate actions to address the matter.”

But he lamented that one of Sanwo-Olu’s predecessors acted contrary to the norm, giving excuses that he was too exhausted to grant audience to members of the civil societies.

He said, “Although that governor worked, the human touch was absent, unlike Governor Sanwo-Olu who runs an all-inclusive government. And he is a listening governor.”

Describing the celebrant as a selfless person, Loremikan said: “In the course of my social works, I have met different persons, but Okoroji stands out.

“He is one of the few persons who uses his voice for a positive change and adds value to the society he finds himself.

“Okoroji thinks less about his personal comfort. He is always after what can we do as a whole to move things ahead. He promotes ideals that make a better society.”

Throwing his weight behind Loremikan’s assessment of Governor Sanwo-Olu, the celebrant explained that the govrnor’s sterling performance was the reason he chose to use the occasion of his birthday to unveil the video/DVD of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides in Lagos State.

He said: “The objective of unveiling of Governor Sanwo-Olu giant strides in Lagos state is to promote him and promote his works.

“I love Governor Sanwo-Olu even before he became a governor. From my first interaction with him, I knew he had something to offer.

“Even in the face of all the challenges, he has performed brilliantly well. The CD is a compilation of his projects and outstanding performance. It is about his giant strides in Lagos.”

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the CD/DVD by the chairman of the occasion, Eze Remigius Nnanna Ekere III of Nneator Nweafor, of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria