Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., has received another global accreditation and recognition from the UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland.

It has open another Registered office at State of Albany NY,New York United States of America as stated below:.

Crown University International Chartered Inc. New York Office in USA

Administrative Office of Registered Agents Inc.

90 State Street, STE 700 Office 40

Albany NY 12207

County: Albany, New York City, United States of America

EmailAddress: [email protected]

According to certificate that was signed by Academy Secretary, Dr. Maimoona Sheila Salim and Director and Ambassador of Africa Region Headquarters in person of Dr. T. I. Ahure of The UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland, Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. received another global accreditation and recognition from The UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland in according to the statement that was contained in the global accreditation and recognition certificate as state below :

“This is to affirm that Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. has demonstrated that it is effectively advancing the quality of educational experiences it offers to its students and meets its responsibilities to the public and the professional education and complies with standards for accreditation that are established by the IHRC Human Rights Education Federation and its therefore granted accreditation.”