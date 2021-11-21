Crown luxury

Crown Luxury Properties Emerges winner of the African Real Estate Company of the Year 2021, the company was awarded the highly prestigious awards by the African Women Impact Summit and Awards which was held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, Nigeria on the 20th of November, 2021.

The Crown Luxury Properties is a leading Real Estate Firm in Nigeria with Dr. Gbadewole Amos Kayode as its MD/CEO and Mrs.Gbadewole Olubunmi Mary as its Executive Director.

The firm offers its customers assurance as well as value when it comes to the real estate business in the country.

Dignitaries at the events are Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Malawi, Joyce Hilda Banda, Wife of the former president of Ghana Mrs. Lordina Mahama, the wife also presented and among many others