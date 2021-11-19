.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Friday, said it has fully vaccinated 90, 076 residents against coronavirus pandemic while 198, 541 residents have received only their first jab of the vaccine.

This is as the government further disclosed that it has received another 2 million doses of the vaccine to be administered to the teeming population in the state.

Speaking while flagging off Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign at Freedom, in Osogbo, the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi said he said the state has more ground to cover to reach it almost 5 million population.

“I am happy to announce that about 2 Million Doses of Covid Vaccines have been allocated to the State and all eligible persons that are yet to be vaccinated now have access to the vaccines. The total number of eligible persons vaccinated with the first dose as of today is 198,541and 90,076 with both first and second doses.

“With our total population standing at over 5Million, and about 50% of this being in the 18 years and above age bracket, the greater part of the target population are yet to be vaccinated. Our health workers, as well as Adhoc staff, have been specially trained for this purpose and various strategies.

“Fixed Posts at our primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities, outreach Posts in places outside the health facilities and special locations like Churches, Mosques, Markets and Malls will be used”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, Chairman, State Primary Healthcare Board, Hon. Keke Ogunsola urged community and religious leaders to join the government in ensuring that the state is rid of the effect of the pandemic by mobilising people to be vaccinated.