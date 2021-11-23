Fast rising African Disc Jockey Brian Ngendo better known as MC Rayan The DJ have reiterated the fact that despite the government relaxing the COVID-19 restriction; it has thus changed the business of entertainment.

MC Rayan during a recent chat disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic have really changed the face of music business not just in Nigeria but the world entirely.

Speaking further he said ‘ With no crowd gathering and top notch events, a lot of entertainers are not really making the mind of numbers they are used to and as such entertainment awards are now held virtually due to the pandemic new rules.

The digital business space is mostly the sole livelihood of most entertainers. The business has changed , as an artiste one needs to change his or her business strategy to stay relevant. More so not to also bore fans so that they are glued to artist work via their various social media platforms.