*Directs officers from grade level 12,below to resume work, Wednesday

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE federal government has approved vaccine mandate policy for all its employees.

Government also direct its staff from grade level 12 and below who have been working from home following outbreak of COVID-19 to resume work on Wednesday,next week.

A circular signed by the Head of Service of the Federation,Folasade Yemi-Esan,dated November 26,2021,cited by Vanguard, Friday night,explained that the vaccine mandate policy was in line with the recommendation of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

“All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours,” it said.

It directed the staff who are yet to be vaccinated to proceed to designated centres to get in themselves vaccinated.

“All Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Government Agencies and Extra-Ministerial Offices are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to to the attention of their staff and ensure strict compliance,”the circular read.

The government recalled that,”As part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,officers from GL 12 and below were directed to work from home.”

“Following the advice of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, these category of officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday,1st December,2021,”it further read.

