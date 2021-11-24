By Juliet Umeh

To position Nigerian Startups in accessing global market, Online marketplace Coven Works Inc, has been named the Official Startup Partner for the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, 2022.

This partnership is aimed at providing a platform for startups in Nigeria to participate in the 11th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting that holds in March next yearat the Dubai Exhibition Center, EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Founder of Coven, Mr. Sola Amusan, said the partnership will ensure Startups ecosystem get opportunities for international collaboration.

He said: “Partnering with AIM was a highly welcome idea when it came to seeking a partner and organization that is a well-known investment platform in Dubai. Our shared belief is to empower startups, especially those in Nigeria, to achieve more.

“Startups play a significant role as engines of innovation, growth, and employment. One of the goals of AIM is to serve as a strategic platform to support startups from around the world in connecting them to potential partners and investors from other parts of the world.

“With this, AIM will run a Startup Pitch Competition. The pitch competition is open to all the startups from different sectors and is categorized as per the following stages: Pre-seed, Seed, and Series A. The pitch competition would be held virtual and physical, and start-ups will pitch to an audience of potential investors, partners, government officials, and industry experts.

“AIM 2022 will be the first hybrid edition using the powerful and most flexible combination of live and virtual environments. The hybrid event will utilise digital technology, and at the same time, provide an in-person event for participants who wish to have more physical interactions with fellow attendees. Coven Works will be responsible for the accreditation of startups from Nigeria for the pitching competition.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative to provide startups and SMEs with the maximum support they need, as they contribute so much to economic strength and development globally.

Through our partner Coven Works Inc, we are expanding this opportunity to the vibrant startup ecosystem in Nigeria. Their participation will serve as a vital tool to receive support from the global investment community and investors,” said Walid Farghal, Director-General of the Annual Investment Meeting.

At AIM, startups get the opportunity to learn about growth strategies, and promote their products, services, and ideas. AIM is picking winners in every vertical on every continent and making them powerful enough to take on the giants in their fields,” he added.