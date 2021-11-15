An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday remanded two brothers, Sodiq Hamzat, 22, and Taoreed Hamzat, 22, for allegedly beating a motorcyclist to death.

Sodiq and Taoreed, whose address was unknown, were charged on two-count bordering on conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at Abolongo Correctional Facility, in Oyo town.

Giwa-Babalola said the remand was pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, and adjourned the matter till Feb. 3, 2022, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sodiq and Taoreed are officials of Oyo State Park Management System.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Oluseye Akinola told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offence of murder.

ALSO READ: Bank robbers on endangered list in Germany

Akinola said Sodiq and Taoreed on Nov. 10, at about 12 noon at Queen Cinema area, Adamasingba, Ibadan, unlawfully caused the death of one motorcyclist 25-year old Dare Ojo.

“The motorcyclist was allegedly beaten to death by the revenue collectors who are officials of Oyo State Park Management System for allegedly refusing to pay N100 daily ticket.

“One of the revenue collectors had allegedly flagged down the motorcyclist and asked him to purchase the N100 daily ticket.

“The refusal of the motorcyclist to pay for the ticket due to shortage of cash made the revenue collectors to descend on him,” he said.

Akinola said the offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under section 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria