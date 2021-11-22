A Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Monday remanded a 29-year-old man, Olajide Olalekan, for robbery.

Olalekan was arraigned on two count charges of felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Shotobi ruled that the defendant should remain in the correctional centre pending receipt of advice of the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Shotobi adjourned the case until Dec. 16, for further mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christian Okonofua, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 15 at about 5.30 a.m. at Plot 6, road 1, 7th Avenue, in Odogunyan area, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Okonofua said that the defendant, and one person at large, committed robbery by trying to dispossess the complainant, Mrs Bankole Temitope, of her Techno Spark 4 phone, valued at N56,000, by threatening her with a dagger.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 297 and 296 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria