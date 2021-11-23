A Kwara High Court in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered the remand of an ex-convict, Joshua Oluwatobiloba, standing trial over alleged impersonation and cyber fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Mahmud AbdulGafar ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his guilty plea.

AbdulGafar thereafter adjourned the case until Nov 25, for review of the facts and sentencing.

The EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, had arraigned Oluwatobiloba, 29, of Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on a four count charge bordering on impersonation and cyber- crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluwatobiloba had sometimes in June 2020 was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara High Court, Ilorin, over a similar offence.

After spending his jail term at Mandala Correctional Centre and was released, the convict was again arrested by operatives of the EFCC for a similar crime and taken before Justice AbdulGafar.

The prosecutor, Rashidat Alao told the court that the ex-convict posed as the Dean of Student Affairs, University of Ilorin, Dr. Efuntayo Oluwatobi, a lecturer in Chemistry Department.

She said that Oluwatobiloba impersonated the lecturer to scam unsuspecting students, seeking to pay school fees and hostel accommodation.

Following his guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to fix a date for trial and to order the remand of the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre. (NAN)

