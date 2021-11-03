By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has said it will guaranty adequate protection to stakeholders in possession of its approvals on the right of way to secure their projects and investments against harassment from illegal operators.

A statement from NIWA cited a 2014 judgment in suit, CA/L/886/2014- Lagos Waterways Authority and 3 ORS Vs INC Trustees of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria and 5 ORS, vested the right of all waterways in Nigeria and shorelines to NIWA and therefore warned all trespassers to be well guided and be circumspect or face the wrath of the federal government.

The statement said, “NIWA hereby reassures our clients and stakeholders of the protection of their investment and workforce.

“We shall within the laws and constitutional provisions, ensure that we keep trespassers out of our Right of Way and may, where necessary, deploy the Federal might to bring the oppositions to adhere to do right things and to stop further intimidation of federal government licensed stakeholders.”

Throwing more light on the Court of Appeal judgment, NIWA management stated: “Lagos Lagoon and Lekki lagoons are exclusively within the control of NIWA.

“Any activities within Inland Waterways, disturbed by any state agencies and illegal bodies within NIWA Right Way, will enjoy NIWA protection services”.

