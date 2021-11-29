By Fortune Eromosele

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Monday, adjourned the trial of former Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Ngozi Olejeme to December 6 on medical grounds.

Trial Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu adjourned the matter, after Olejeme’s councel Mr. Paul Erokoro, SAN, prayed the court to adjourn her case on the grounds of immediate medical attention.

He said: “My lord, her doctors have called on her to report immediately to the hospital as she has fainting spells, which means she just collapses. If it pleases the court, I seek for an adjourned date for December 6.”

Recall that Erokoro said the applicant has been diabetic and hypertensive for 30 years, in which she has had four major surgeries in the United States of America and South Africa.

“Four months ago, the applicant suffered a heart failure and last month she caught Covid-19 and she is still in the recovery process.

“She will have follow-up surgery, one of which is scheduled to hold next month in South Africa,” he stated.

It will also be recalled that Olejeme, who was an aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned before the court on October 21 on a nine-count charge, in which she was accused of abusing her office, receiving bribe, awarding contracts without due process, among others.

Shortly after the arraignment, Justice Aliyu adopted the conditions attached to the administrative bail earlier granted Olejeme by the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2017 to admit her to bail.

The conditions include that the defendant produces two Deputy Directors in government employment to stand as her sureties.

In one of the counts, Olejeme was alleged to have “dishonestly received the sum of N22,200,000.00” from a contractor with NSITF into her personal account No. 32327505058110 at GT Bank.

Olejeme was also accused of receiving $48,485,127.00, which was dollars equivalent of some funds received from contractors as “kickback.”