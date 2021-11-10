.

—– Fake oil magnate also nabbed

Dayo Johnson Akure

A three members syndicate including a couple have been arrested for Impersonation, obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy.

The couple, Oluwaseun Toyin conspired with her husband Ismail Quazeem and her sister Tosin Michael were arrested at No 4 Oke Uro Street, Irese town in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State.

They were arrested by the Ondo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for allegedly defrauding the state Muslim Welfare Board and a good number of Islamic religious leaders.

Parading the suspects, the state commandant, Dr Hammed Abodunrin, said that the suspects disguised with Hijab and claimed to be converted Muslims to defraud unsuspecting victims

Abodunrin said that “the prime suspect; Oluwaseun Toyin who pretentiously gave her name as Silifat and at another time called her self Zainab having obtained money fraudulently from the victims on the ground that she and her sister got converted to Islamic religion in Lagos State and escaped from their Parents to Ondo State due to stern resistance and persecution.

” The younger sister changed her name to Sadiat while Ismail Quazeem conveys the duo to various Mosques with his motorcycle demanding money to the tune of ₦200,000 at different occasions.

” The suspects were on the same mischievous mission when nemesis caught up with them.

Abodunrin added they would be charged to court for justice to take its course at the expiration of the Investigation.

Also, paraded, according to the commandant include “one Oseni Musliu Maja aged 48years residing at No 4 Odo road Ijede street Ikorodu Lagos who allegedly defrauded a victim of ₦900,000 after claiming of being the franchised owner of the Fort Oil Fuel Station in Akure.

Abodunrin said that “Investigation revealed that the suspect has lost the franchise since 2015 but acted in disguise by leasing out the filling station on 10th March 2016.

“Musliu Oseni initially took the sum of ₦1.5 million but later refunded the victim a sum of ₦600,000 and relocated out of Ondo State.

The commandant advised members of the public to be wary of illegal oil dealers and fraudulent persons.

