Coscharis Motors partners Sterling Bank on e-commerce, vehicle finance

By Theodore Opara

Coscharis Motors Plc has partnered Sterling Bank towards on-boarding its vehicles on the bank’s Non-Interest Banking Division platform- AltDrive. The objective is to ease the road to ownership via e-commerce transaction which can be self-funded or financed by the bank.

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, the idea is to provide customer an online retail marketplace that gives customers one-stop boutique to access and purchase any vehicular brand sold by Coscharis Motors either through self-funding or credit finance from Sterling Bank.

He explained, “the primary objective of this collaboration is to provide our customers an e-commerce platform with a credible Financial Institution like Sterling Bank as an extension of our showrooms where they can access our robust brand portfolio which includes iconic brands like Ford, Renault, BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover at a go on one hand.

“On the other hand, the partnership offers a vehicle finance scheme, which is aimed at empowering retail and fleet buyers to purchase their choice vehicles from any Coscharis Motors outlet nationwide through a repayment plan with Sterling Bank”

Accordingly, the scheme will allow a repayment pattern spread over a period of five years with the option of a 15% to 30% down payment.”

He further added that the focus is to deliver customers satisfaction given the bank’s friendly interest rate, ease of accessibility, quick turnaround time for credit processing at the bank and availability of myriads auto brands”.

Babarinde further posited in his words, “we took this strategic decision earlier in the year to collaborate with relevant stakeholder partners to be able to give our numerous discerning customers and prospects alike the soft landing of owning any of our vehicles with ease in terms of providing friendly financial schemes.

“We started this initiative with one of our sister companies in the group, Coscharis Mobility representing Sixth in Nigeria amongst some other financial institutions while others are in the pipeline to come on board.

“This ultimately gives anyone the capability to purchase any of our brands with a more convenient payment terms with any of our partners like the Sterling Bank”.

Coscharis Motors in addition to the financial scheme equally delivers Complementary Vehicle Registration, Insurance and Vehicle maintenance packages from 2 to 5 years.

All these are add-ons to delight our loyal customers which ultimately delivers value for their money patronising Coscharis auto brands at this period.

Vanguard News Nigeria