The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Thursday appealed to the Enugu State government, groups and philanthropists to assist it with vehicles to enhance logistics and service delivery.

Its Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Nicholas Obiako, made the appeal when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He expressed appreciation of the Controller-General (CG) of the NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, and NCoS headquarters for its logistic support so far.

“It is appreciable but not enough given the daily transport needs of the Command.

“Vehicular logistics is a major challenge to the Command.

“The C-G and NCoS headquarters have done much in providing vehicular logistics; but it is not enough to take care of the daily logistic demands of the Command.

“I still appeal to organisations, groups and philanthropists to come to our aid on vehicular logistics.

“We needed more vehicles to convey inmates from the custodian centres to various courts in the state each morning and back to the custodian centres.

“The Command needs two additional buses at the Enugu custodian centre; one at Nsukka; one at Oji River and one at the NCoS farm centre in Ezeagu,’’ he said.

Obiako, who also doubles as the Commander of NCoS, Enugu State Command, stressed that the Command needed at least five buses to take care of its daily vehicular logistics.

