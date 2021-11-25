.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The lifeless bodies of a popular nightclub owner, Steven Ayika and his alleged mistress, Chiamaka Emmanuel have been recovered in Kano.

Spokesman of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the recovery of the lifeless bodies of the duo in a car.

DSP Haruna said, “On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two (2) occupants, a male and a female motionless.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene. Victims, a male and a female inside the back seat of a Siena Motor Vehicle were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor confirmed them dead.”

DSP Kiyawa however revealed that “On preliminary investigation, the male deceased was identified as Steven Ayika, ‘m’, of Jaba Quarters Kano while the female deceased identified as Chiamaka Emmanuel, ‘f’, of the same address. However, the investigation is in progress.”

