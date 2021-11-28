By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AS a way of standardizing the training and practice of engineering in the country, the Council of the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has began the training of programme evaluators for what it called Outcome-based Education (OBE) system which is part of the strategies to produce graduates with required skill to excel in the workplace and compete with their counterparts globally.

COREN said the process would help put Nigeria on the same level with other countries that would check incessant building collapses in the country.

Speaking at a training of evaluators in Benin City, Edo State who play critical roles in the accreditation of engineering in universities, Registrar of COREN, Professor Joseph Odigure said the workshop is to train and equip programme evaluators of the OBE who would form COREN database for accreditation of Engineering programmes noting that every aspect of the accreditation process have been streamlined to enhance the credibility of the evaluation.

The training took place at the Benson Idahosa University (BIU) and it had participants from the universities and private sector within the South-South region.

He said: “In Nigeria, accreditation is necessary for recognition of programmes and registration of engineering graduates as professional engineers. The goal of the workshop is to train and equip programme evaluators of OBE who will form the COREN database for accreditation of engineering programmes.

“Every aspect of the accreditation process has been streamlined to enhance the credibility of the evaluation. Contrary to earlier practice, there is no quantitative mechanism for final decision making. Therefore, programmes under accreditation must sustainably comply with the requirements in all areas of evaluation.

“Every action of the evaluators must be driven by responsibilities and conduct, according to the stipulated Code of Ethics for Evaluation. Constituency amongst various accreditation team members in terms of evaluation and final recommendation must be maintained,” he added.

He said that the training would take place in other geo-political zones in the country.

Vice Chancellor of BIU, Professor Sam Guobadia, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Johnson Oyedeji commended COREN for the initiative, noting that efforts at upgrading and streamlining engineering practice in the country would help professionalise the engineering profession that could check incessant building collapses in Nigeria.