…posits climate justice, commensurate financing

By Udeme Akpan

AS the world intensifies the race towards net-zero emissions targets, Africa’s energy business facilitation platform, PUTTRU, has issued a Discussion Paper for African nations.

A copy of the position paper obtained by Vanguard, titled, ‘Africa’s Sustainable Energy Transition: Assessing the True Costs…Reflections for COP26’ was presented at the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The paper, authored and reviewed by a team of energy experts, is divided into four sections. Section one deals with the Introduction and presents the objectives.

Section Two defines and discusses the inherent constraints of energy systems, namely technical feasibility and stability of the grid, environmental concerns, security of energy supply, and energy costs.

In Section Three, the paper presents the implications of these inherent constraints on Africa’s evolving energy system, while Section Four offers recommendations and conditions for a decarbonized energy system pathway for the African continent.

In his foreword to the paper, former Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Godswill Ihetu, stated: “The Discussion Paper is comprehensive and well-written. It captures elements of the tangible and intangible costs to Africa in joining the net zero emissions targets proposed mainly by the G20 and other wealthy countries. To be sure, those who have been responsible for pollution must clean up, especially given the fact that the developed world has burned vast amounts of fossils fuels since the last one hundred years as it powered the industrial revolution that has led to its socio-economic development.

“With Africa having largely been left out of this industrialization process, the continent must insist on Climate Justice. Africa must be allowed to generate its own electricity with fossil fuels; hence the embargo on funding new fossil fuel development should apply to only the wealthy, developed countries. It should be noted, however, that certain Western countries have been discouraging foreign investors from investing in oil and gas assets in Africa, claiming that they might end up with stranded assets in the future. This mindset must be addressed robustly by African countries.

“While I agree that Africa should not ignore renewables, the continent must not pursue the development of alternative energy sources to the detriment of its fossil fuel assets. In any case, immediate cessation of fossil fuel usage is not possible for Africa at this point, as countries’ needs differ in many ways. Therefore, adaptation and mitigation must be a continuous process, especially for Africa’s vulnerable economies.”

PUTTRU, founded by energy specialist, Monica Maduekwe is involved in bridging energy gaps in Africa by leveraging technology that enables African energy businesses and financiers to connect within Africa and beyond.