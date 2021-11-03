The Kogi State Government has said its drive in making the state clean through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in is already yielding results.



The State Commissioner of Environment, Hon. Victor Omolafiye, who stated this at ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties COP26 I Glasgow, said the Kogi State Government has held meetings with investors on green economy.

He said that the PPP Initiative on waste management is to allow the people buy into the state cleaning process.

He said that the initiative is one of several policies of the government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello to make the environment habitable for the people.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has been taken over by the state to consolidate on it’s success.

Hon. Omofaiye stated that the government will through the agency continue to tackle ecological problems in the state.

The Commissioner said that ecological problems in the state capital, Lokoja and majority of the local government areas have received the intervention of the state government.

Kogi is one of the states that has received commendation for the success of NEWMAP activities in the state.