…Congratulates Ayu, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has prophesied victory for the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 generation election.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja, Elumelu said that the recent national convention of the party which he said witnessed no rancour and was applauded by Nigerians nationwide was an indication party was on its way to regaining power it lost in 2015 to All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leader congratulated the newly elected executive members of the party and called for continued unity to enable them achieve the goal.

The statement read “On behalf of our members in the House of Representatives, I congratulate our distinguished leaders and teeming members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the successful conduct of the 2021 National Convention of our party.

“We also congratulate the National Chairman-elect, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the other national officers-elect at the national convention, as they prepare to assume office in December.

“Indeed, the unity of purpose and the spirit of sportsmanship witnessed at the event, despite all the challenges, further underscore the democratic credentials of our party as the platform for all Nigerians in the collective determination to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return her to the part of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“The PDP national convention further highlights the readiness, capability and willpower of the PDP to regain power in 2023 and end the life of misery, poverty, hunger, bloodletting, unemployment, suppression and humongous corruption that have been the hallmark of the APC failed and anti-people administration.

“The widespread interest by Nigerians and the nationwide applause that trailed the successful conduct of the convention confirm the resolve of our citizens to march with the PDP to take back our country from the suppressive grip of APC, come 2023.

“It is therefore imperative that we remain united and ensure that all interests within the party are carried along in the task ahead. We must continue to foster an all-inclusive platform which provides a level playground for all. We must bear in mind that the task before us is an enormous one, given the immensity of the confidence Nigerians repose on our party as their only hope.

“We therefore commend our leaders and organs of the party; National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) the PDP Governor’s Forum, the 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) the youths, women and other critical stakeholders, for their efforts towards a successful convention.

“We also commend members of the National Assembly Minority Caucus for their resilience and commitment in standing for Nigerians despite the APC government’s suppressive disposition.

“While pledging the unalloyed support and collaboration of the entire members of the PDP in the House of Representatives, we reiterate that the task of rescuing Nigeria from the devastation of the APC is paramount to all at this point in our national life”.