.

– Residents protest against alleged govt imposed candidate

– Gboleru ruling house kicks

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The selection of a new Akinrun for Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State is shrouded in controversies as residents of the town have been protesting over the process.

Members of the Gboleru ruling house on Monday thronged the State capital in Osogbo, protesting at the State Secretariat over efforts to sideline them by government officials.

Head of the ruling house, Prince Jimoh Olayiwola, while addressing journalists demanded that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola intervenes in the matter with a view to calling overzealous government officials to order in the matter.

“We want the Governor to come to our aid. We know him to be peace-loving and should help us with the development in Ikirun over Akirun stool. It is Gboleru turn.

“Everyone is bewildered with what is going on in Ikirun that is why we are protesting. There are three ruling houses in Ikirun, Obaara, Adedeji and Gboleru. Obaara and Adedeji have taken their turns, it is the turn of Gboleru and they dumped us, claiming we are fighting and wanted to pick from Obaara. The different compounds of Gboleru are all here.

“Normally, when there is a space as the stool of Akinrun, there are bound to be contested and we have resolved that within us. We had a protest in Ikirun on Sunday. Today, (Monday) we came to see the Governor register our grievances, but we were told he travelled to Abuja, hence, we decided to come to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to show our grievances”, he said.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that a court in the state had ruled that government should move to the Obaara ruling house to pick a candidate because of the in-fighting within Gboleru.

The move has also divided the Obaara ruling house as a candidate allegedly selected under the name of the state Governor, was allegedly rejected by the family.

Protest erupted in Ikirun on Sunday as some residents protested the alleged imposition of one Prince Yunusa Akadiri, contrary to popular candidate Dr Ismail Lasunkanmi Adeyemi.

Findings revealed that as soon as the court delivered its judgement, some government functionaries whisked away six out of the seven kingmakers in the town to an unknown destination in the state capital, where money allegedly exchanged hands.

Investigations revealed that after the meeting at an unknown destination on Thursday 17, 2021, the following day, Friday, the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government told the head of the family (Magaji) to invite the contestants from the Obaara Ruling House to an emergency meeting.

He was also said to have invited the seven kingmakers as well as some clerics to the said meeting, which was also attended by the two candidates where Akadiri was eventually elected as the next Akirun.

People in attendance, including the head of Akinrun-in-Council, Chief Eesa of Ikirun, were miffed when they heard the purpose of the meeting. Meanwhile, the Chairman reportedly quickly conducted the election with the six kingmakers.