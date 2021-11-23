.

…Southerners excluded

…As CSOs allege abuse of Federal Character, call for reversal

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, has called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello to reverse the recent appointment of Mandate Secretaries in the FCT with immediate effect, saying the exercise smacks of national cohesion.

The CSOs, operating under the Young People’s Initiative for Credible Leadership, YPICL, said the appointment was fraught with nepotism as there was no single representation of the South East, South-South and South-West geopolitical zones in the statutory appointment

Rejecting the appointment via a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by its Executive Director, Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide, the YPICL asked the minister to appoint persons from South East, South-South and South-West as Mandate Secretaries in the FCT.

According to the statement, “The announcement of the appointment of Mandate Secretaries in the FCT came to us as a shock, taking a look at the list we observed to our dismay that there is no single representation of the South East, South-South and South-West geopolitical zones in the statutory appointment.

“The FCT by status is the centre of unity and being the seat of the Federal government the constitutional provisions as regards appointments must be followed, but in this new appointments made by the FCT Minister, Federal Character has not been obeyed as there is no representation of the South East, South-South and South-West Geopolitical zones in the statutory positions of the FCT.

“We are all living witnesses to the fact that it has taken the Minister two years plus to appoint Mandate Secretaries for the FCT.

“You will recall that Ministers were sworn in on 21st August 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister is making his appointments on the night of 22nd November 2021.

“We the people of Southern Nigeria see this as the height of injustice, marginalization, lack of equity and total disregard of the contributions of the three Geopolitical zones of Southern Nigeria to the development of FCT.

“We make bold to tell the Minister that this will be resisted with everything within our disposal in accordance with the Law. As a matter of fact, this is an insult to entire Southern Nigeria.

“We use this medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Senate and the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives to call the FCT Minister to order.

“Our request is simple; appoint South East, South-South and South-West as Mandate Secretaries in the FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria