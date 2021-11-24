By Gabriel Olawale

In the centre of talents, there is always the need for guidance. And not only have there been great minds who found the essence and love towards being able to be part of the journey of others with a vision but also contribute, build and carve out the future with them.

While there is a lot in this space, today we would be going over the spotlight with our very own Oghomwenoamse Victory Osaivbie popularly known as OVO. He’s an incredible mind possed in the human body that has not only defined his art but also helped build and create a definite successful path with others who believe in their future.

OVO, like most would already see it to be, is not Drake, and yes, he’s impeccable and intelligent. A lover of art, music, and fashion.

OVO has been seen as a studious individual with a vision to strive, however long it takes.

Seeing the vision of achieving what he set out to do not likened to dishonest and corny people who act up to get the audience. Inspired by the ideas of what tomorrow will be, OVO has been able to build a network of friends, family who has a vision in line with his.

Inspired by the community of talents around his circle OVO a while ago, kicks off his brand, P.O.T.S.

P.O.T.S, an acronym that means Pride Of The South, is aimed at helping people have a better identity, get known, and help individuals meet and network with other influencers or artistes.

In a short conversation, OVO shared that the vision with P.O.T.S is highly remarkable, and he believes it does deserve every nature of hype given to its path. He also shared that there are lined-up works that best introduce the work of art they have been working on, a seamlessly insightful journey, it would be, he added.

While we are most excited about what the future holds, we are most supportive of the nature of growth and engagement in the south, and these innovative platforms are needed to raise the bar high.

You can engage with OVO via his Instagram handle as shared below and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the P.O.T.S platform.