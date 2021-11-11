…Says he was wrongly briefed

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE counsel of the six suspended members of Keffes Rural Development Foundation in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government areas of Bayelsa State, Barr. Foubai Perey, has withdrawn his services and tendered an unreserved apology over his involvement in a court suit on the lingering crisis within the organization.

Keffes Foundation is the body representing the eight Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama 1 & 2, Ezetu 1 & 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana located along the Atlantic coastline within Bayelsa State.

Pereyi, in his letter of withdrawal and apology to the leadership and board of Trustees of Keffes Rural Development Foundation and dated 9th of November, 2021 said he was wrongly briefed and denied any involvement in the issuance of a press statement over the lingering crisis within the foundation.

It would be recalled that six members of the Keffes RDF a fortnight ago were suspended over alleged wrongful interpretation of the order from the State High Court and attempted to change leadership through the back door.

One of the suspended member Comrade Tibiebi Amadein had in a suit challenged the leadership of Mathew Selepri led exco at a State High Court, where the court ordered the Foundation to conduct another election , however, a stay of execution motion was filed before the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the Foundation, the High Court in its ruling did not declare the claimant, Amadein the chairman or an executive of the KRDF. Allegedly in defiance to the ruling of the court, Amadein wrote a letter to Chevron Nigeria Limited claiming victory and setting up a parallel executive of the foundation.

In the statement issued by KEFFES Foundation shortly after it’s emergency meeting in Yenagoa, and signed by the Secretary, Ngozi Amakiri and read by an Ex-Officio member, Chief Christopher Tudu, said: “The court at no time or place declared Tibiebi Amadein the eventual winner as this was never part of the issues or prayers in the process filled by the claimant.

“The leadership of the house frowns at the following members Messr Zilpah Osaisai, Decca perekunakuna and Ebi think Williams who ignorantly worked with the claimant and attempted an unlawful change of leadership.

“That the said three members of Keffes who openly apologized to the house and asked for forgiveness be pardoned accordingly. That the house by way of a motion after deliberating on the evil and unpatriotic actions of Messrs Tibiebi made, Kofa Murphy Daniel, Noel Ikonikomo, Christopher Longlife, Amina James and Ebitare Joseph his resolved that given the impunity of their actions which has caused serious disaffection and negative publicity on the body, be accordingly suspended from the membership of Keffes Foundation without benefit indefinitely.

“That the house unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Sele-Epri led leadership and assured them of their absolute unflinching support”.

Meanwhile, a member of the representing Fishtown community, Mr Noel Ikonikomo, who is among the six suspended members has tendered an apology and has asked to be readmitted into the organisation.