STOCK

By Peter Egwuatu

Conoil Plc has indicated that it would maintain its leadership position in the downstream petroleum sector by building a higher returns on their investment.

While noting that the challenges ahead given the current state of the nation’s economy, the company, at its 51st Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Lagos, however, expressed optimism that it would strive hard to maintain profitability.

READ ALSO:TENNIS: Andy Murray advances to Stockholm Open quarter-final

The Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, in his address to the shareholders at the meeting, said the company was fully charged to consolidate its competitiveness in the different segments of its business by exploring and developing emerging markets while holding its grounds in areas where it has competitive advantage.

He stated: “We plan to consolidate on the progress made in the previous years to deliver a strong and sustainable performance that enhances returns to our shareholders.”