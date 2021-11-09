By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, vowed to prosecute any official of the state government or contractor indicted for compromising standards in erecting structures that threaten life and property.

Abiodun noted that if such an official or contractor is found guilty of compromising safety and standards, he or she will be jailed.

He gave the warning while speaking at the Treasury Board Meeting on the Year 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and the 2022 Budget, held at the Obas’ Complex, in Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said: “If somebody was given the approval to construct a storey building and you find out that the person has started decking for the second floor, you give him a stop order and penalty for exceeding the original approval. That is not enough, the penalty should be punitive. Yes, I want to see the money, but I am more concerned about the welfare, wellbeing and wellness of our people.

“I am coming up with a law that will send workers in the building industry to prison. Workers in these agencies responsible for building control are susceptible to taking bribes. I am going to ensure that there is something in our law that will send the head of building control agency to prison if a building collapses in Ogun State under their watch.”

Abiodun, who declared that his administration has increased the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state and made more money than any other administration in one year at the end of September, pledged to sustain the trajectory recorded and also improve on it in the coming year.

Vanguard News Nigeria