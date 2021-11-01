In the wake of the raid of Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s residence, a Justice of Supreme Court of Nigerian by unknown men suspected to be security operatives, ace comedian, I Go Dye, born Francis Agoda has written to the federal government to clean up its act in the areas of human rights abuses and rule of law.

I Go Dye fears that if somebody of such caliber could be a victim of human rights abuse, then the common Nigerians are endangered species.

He writes, “ If a high profile personality like Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Odili’s home could be illegally raided and no proper legal actions taken , then we are just embracing more dastardly actions in the near future where vigilantes would soon be illegally invading the homes of ordinary Nigerians.

“The enforcement of justice against human right abuses is the first fundamental fact that should be taken into consideration, to know if we have any rights in Nigeria.

“The issue of human rights violations, of arresting our youths and citizens without appropriate procedures is really disgusting. However, the fact remains that the judiciary has not protected the citizens enough in this regard, so when a high profile personality like Justice of the Supreme Court is victimized in this regard, it reflects what the ordinary citizens go through in the hands of our law enforcement agents on regular occasions.

“We may act, speak or collectively condemn such actions, but if your administrative/ legal unit in the judiciary fail to instigate the proper legal actions and punitive measure against the officers who carried out this raid on the Justice and other ordinary Nigerians, then we are just embracing more dastardly actions in the near future.

“We may be strong today,some of us might be too influential to face such embarrassment but what about our children? What happens to our loved ones when we grow old and become too weak to act? There can’t be a better time, than now, to effectively address this abnormality, by bringing justice upon those involved in all illegal actions on our citizens.”

Since the raid on the residence of the Justice, many Nigerians have reacted. The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary has called for urgent discreet investigation into the raid, saying the siege was a repudiation of judicial independence and an assault on the sanctity of the nation’s judiciary.