Come back home, let's rebuild Cross River, Arthur Jarvis to PDP defectors

Arthur Jarvis

By Ike Uchechukwu

Gubernatorial hopeful and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has called on all those who left the party to return home and partner with him to redirect Cross River State to her former glory, towards engineering technological and sustainable innovative development.

This is coming in the heels of the just-concluded town hall meeting tagged “Calabar Declaration 2021” where stakeholders affirmed that leadership of the state should come back to the Southern Senatorial District.

Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong made the call while briefing newsmen in Calabar on “Calabar Declaration” imploring all those who left PDP to come back with a view to moving the state forward.

“I want to assure every party faithful that PDP is back to take over at all levels, and we are not relenting on this move.

“I wish to implore all those who left the fold of our great party to come back home let’s rebuild Cross River State together as the just concluded, peaceful National Convention marks a breath of FRESH AIR for PDP at all levels,” he said.

Speaking further about the outcome of the meeting, he said the understanding reached on the Calabar -Ogoja “Accord” which was revalidated during the town hall meeting was based on good conscience, brotherhood, fairness, equity, and inclusiveness.

Arthur Jarvis said:” The accord basically is just based on the alter of good conscience, common sense, brotherhood, fairness, equity and inclusiveness of being Cross Riverians.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Central and Northern senatorial district should also understand that they have a share on this same alter. Therefore they should support the South towards governorship 2023.

“The Central Senatorial District should see themselves as brothers/sisters partnering the South in this power shift, knowing that in the next eight years they will be in the same position. They should know that setting a precedent may turn around to affect them someday”.

“Also, our brothers from the North and South are beginning to express disloyalty to the leadership of the party with various careless publications and innuendos.

“I am of the opinion that we should all turn towards the leadership of our great party, to ensure that fairness and equity are being accommodated and practiced.

“So, it is time for us to close ranks, let those who left the party come back so we can rebuild. We cannot afford to get it wrong this time, we must look beyond personal interest, franchise, entitlements and join in this “mournful wake keep” in our efforts to administer, breath of FRESH AIR to our dear state,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria