By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, embarked on an operational tour of Headquarters 1 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Kaduna.

General Yahaya, who was received and conducted round Forward Operational Bases Sabo Birnin and Rigassa by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj Gen Kabiru Mukhtar, charged the troops to be ingenious in their training and operational engagements, to effectively tackle insecurity in their areas of responsibility.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU, a Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations issued a statement on the tour to journalists.

Describing emerging security threats as real, the COAS directed the troops to decisively deal with bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening the security of the nation.

He urged the troops to remain committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizenry, maintaining that it is crucial for officers and soldiers to always cultivate cordial civil-military relations with members of their host communities and the general public as critical stakeholders and catalysts for operational success.

The Army Chief however warned the troops against indulging in any act inimical to ongoing operations. He affirmed his resolve to promptly address cogent challenges confronting the troops in the execution of their tasks.

In furtherance of his commitment to empowering and enhancing the functionality of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of the NA, the Chief of Army Staff presented a brand new Toyota Hilux to the RSM of Headquarters 1 Division, Master Warrant Officer, Auwalu Taudo.

General Yahaya pointed out that the presentation of vehicles to RSMs is targeted at restoring the prestige associated with the office of the RSM as custodians of regimentation and discipline in the Nigerian Army, adding that RSMs play vital roles in grooming and shaping the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers.

