By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A coalition of Higher National Diploma, HND, stakeholders has commended the 9th Assembly over the passage of a bill for an act to abolish and prohibit discrimination between first degree and HND holders.

The coalition also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly bring this marvelous work of his administration to successful completion by signing the bill into law as soon as it is transmitted to him.

Recall that the House of Representatives passed a bill seeking to end the dichotomy between university degrees and the Higher National Diplomas awarded by polytechnic.

The bill proposes to make it a crime for any person or organization, both in the public and private sectors, to discriminate against HND certificate holders.

It passed the third reading at the plenary on Tuesday.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the National Coordinator of coalition, Com. Sebastian Onyemaobi said that the coalition cannot appreciate two hollow chambers of the national assembly that have been crafted to address a major societal injustice and one of the key setbacks to technological growth and the nation’s quest for industrialization.

He explained that the passage of this monumental bill has rekindled the joy, hope, and self-esteem of millions of HND holders who over the years have enmeshed in the abject of traumatization due to unwarranted discrimination at their various workplaces, both public and private sectors of Nigeria economy.

He said: “This bill passed by the national assembly will indeed provide succor and cushion the dilemma of millions of Polytechnic and montechnic students who have been in contemplation on how to approach the bleak, uncertain workplace environment that awaits upon graduation from various polytechnic.

“The signing of this epoch-making bill into law, all Nigerian and HND holders and indeed polytechnic system will work hard to live up to their expectations and justify the confidence reposed on them if this bill is signed into law.

“We assured you that upon signing of this momentous bill into law, HND holders will be greatly propelled to utilize their talent and potential to the fullest and contribute immensely to the national development.”