By Emmanuel Okogba

Incoming Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has written an emotional message to fans of the club urging them to join him in his bid to resuscitate the club.

Xavi replaces Ronald Koeman who was shown the exit door after an unconvincing start to the season. His woes were compounded by the exit of club legend, Lionel Messi.

Xavi, 41, who enjoyed his career highs at the Catalan club reached an agreement to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons.

He reportedly co-financed his exit from Al-Sadd in Qatar, the club he managed up until Barcelona indicated interest in having their legend back in coaching capacity.

The message as shared on Twitter reads, Dear Culers, I’M COMING BACK HOME. I’m returning to the place that saw me grow up. I’m returning to the club of my LIFE. I’m facing this challenge with the greatest of enthusiasm. I will work and fight with you all to reach together the place we deserve. THE STORY CONTINUES…”

Xavi’s test will most likely begin after the international break when Barcelona faces Espanyol on November 20th.