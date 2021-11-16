By Olayinka Latona

LEAD Pastor for Zion World Christian Center, Jude Osobase has appealed to Nigerians to turn to God for divine intervention over country’s challenges.

Osobase made the call during an interview session meant to announce the church’s annual convention tagged MOADA 2021 with a theme: ‘Atmosphere of Miracles.

According to the man of God, the current security situation in Nigeria is of great concern and needs divine intervention and collective efforts to save the country.

He further advised Nigerians not to give up on the country, assuring that God is interested in the affairs of our nation.

In his words: “In situations and times like this, people are having mistrust in their government, destitutes everywhere, people living the life of degradation, what we need is God’s intervention. Because in times like this, God has a way of taking care of His own.

The convention is schedule to hold from Friday, November, 26, 2021 – Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the church premises, Water Park, Toyin Street Ikeja Lagos.

Pastor Osobase said: “This year’s theme is significant especially for those who are looking up to God for special miracles as it was given through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

“As we have different time and season, we have planting and harvest season and God is saying it is time of breakthrough, healing, deliverance for all those that will be attending the convention. There would be miracles to issues that defile human’s imagination.

“Those that will attend are going to receive two dimensional blessings both spiritual and physical blessing as the first 1000 people to register will be eligible for a raffle draw where the winners would collect free gifts of laptop, rice among others.”