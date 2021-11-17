The Chancellor, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Chief Edwin Clark, has congratulated Prof. Adedeji Daramola on his reappointment as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The highly respected nationalist said inter alia “My beloved Deputy Vice-chancellor, I congratulate you on your reapportionment as Deputy Vice-chancellor, Academics by Caleb University, the good news did not come to me as a surprise because you merited it. You are competent, honest, dedicated, humble, loyal to the University. May the Almighty God guide and protect you, give you the strength, courage, and wisdom to perform your duties.

Thank you and God bless.”

In a similar vein, Dipo Ojedeji, one time Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Caleb University, congratulated Prof Daramola.

He remarked “Congratulations on the renewal of your appointment. May the Lord bless you with more wisdom to excel beyond the thought of man.”

Also, Mr Oritseweyinmi Boyo, Vice Chairman, – Caleb University Parents Forum [CUPF] was full of praises for the global Prof as he is fondly called. “What a wonderful and great blessing to have this renewal of the tenure as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Academics [DVC, Academics], Prof Adedeji Samuel Daramola for a second term in office.

The dedication and ability that got you here will continue to serve you well as you move along your path. Success is Yours Sir”

Prof Adedeji Daramola was first appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Caleb University in 2019.

He was the former Rector of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Mowe, and the first Professor of Architecture in the world with a specialization in Nomadic Housing.

He was born on the 30th June 1962 in Ipe-Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria. He had his primary education in St John/Mary’s Demonstration School Owo (1967-1972) and later proceeded to Owo High School, Owo (1973-1977) for the West African School Certificate. In 1978, he attended St John/ Mary’s Teacher Training College, Owo.

Prof Daramola was a recipient of the prestigious World Bank Study Fellowship for multidisciplinary doctoral research at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. He holds a National Diploma in Architecture in 1982 from Owo Polytechnic, Owo (Now Rufus Giwa Polytechnic). He obtained both a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Architecture from the University of Jos, Nigeria in 1986 and 1988 respectively.

He proceeded to the University of Ilorin, Nigeria where he had a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Housing from the Department of Geography in 2003, with a specialization in Nomadic Architecture. Professor Daramola was a Visiting Research Scholar at the Centre for Architectural Research and Development Overseas (CARDO), School of Architecture, the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, the United Kingdom in 1995.

Inquest for international work experience as an architect, he was a visiting Architect with one of the foremost architectural firms in the United Kingdom – FaulknerBrowns Architects, Killingworth, Newcastle Upon Tyne, the UK in 1996. At FaulknerBrowns Architects, he had international exposure to architectural practice in the United Kingdom as well as exposure to Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and Architects Registration Council United Kingdom (ARCUK) professional practice standards in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He participated in the Master plan and Design of Royal Quays project along River Tyne, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom and in the design of Royal Quays factory outlet project – comprising of retail outlets of varying sizes, cafes, restaurants and children’s play area, adjacent to River Tyne, Killingworth, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK 1996.

He is a Registered Architect with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (MNIA), a member of the International Energy Foundation, (MIEF) Canada, a member of the Association of Architectural Educators of Nigeria (MAARCHES), a member, European Network of Housing Researchers (ENHR), Sweden, The International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture & Urbanism, (INTBAU) the United Kingdom. Prof Daramola currently serves at the International Advisory Board of the International Energy Foundation in Canada.

He was indeed the first researcher around the world to carry out a study on the housing scheme for the nomadic peoples and specifically on the Fulbe nomads in Nigeria, the result of which formed his doctoral thesis.

He has addressed and presented his research findings at various global fora which include the world body of architects, International Union of Architects, (UIA) in Turkey, Commonwealth Architects Association (CAA) and Africa Union of Architects, (AUA).

He has visited scores of the leading schools of architecture across the globe. In 2007/2008, Prof Daramola was an external supervisor to the School of Architecture and Design, Howard University, USA. He is a reviewer of several international journals and assessors to several institutions.