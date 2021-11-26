By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, and six other Justices of the Supreme Court, will on Saturday, mark their 40th Call-to-Bar Anniversary.

Chairman of the National Planning Committee of the event, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, while speaking to Judiciary correspondents in Abuja in the company of the Class Chairman, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, further disclosed that among those that will also celebrate their 40th year at the Bar, include some Justices of the Court of Appeal, Judges and some senior lawyers in the country.

Uche, SAN, said the anniversary would bring together, all lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981, to enable them to forge a common front on how to strengthen the legal profession, improve the justice delivery system and contribute more meaningfully to national development.

He maintained that there was so much the members of the 1981 set could do as a group to influence policy and decision making at the highest levels in the legal profession.

“Forty years’ post-call is indeed and unarguably a huge, glorious and uncommon milestone, worthy of celebration and thanksgiving. When we look back, 40 years ago in the lives of each and everyone of us, we certainly have so much to be grateful for.

“As a Class, we have also done exceedingly well, and indeed, have become the most blessed, accomplished and successful Set in contemporary history in the legal profession in this country as well as in many sectors of the economy and branches of life.

“As we know, our Set currently boasts of 6 members at the same time in the Supreme Court, with a Chief Justice of Nigeria, and a 7th Supreme Court Justice, now, the Emir of Lafia.

“We have many Justices of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judges of several states, both serving and retired, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal, serving and retired, very many Judges of the Federal and High Courts, as well as many accomplished legal practitioners, many Senior Advocates of Nigeria, many Professors of Law, many successful politicians, business moguls, religious leader”, Uche, SAN, added.

He stressed that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to make the anniversary hitch-free for the celebrants.

