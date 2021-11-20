As Angela Merkel prepares to leave office, influential women around the globe have reflected on her tenure and thanked her for providing stable, strong leadership and being an inspiration for other women around the world.

This happened at the 12th annual DVF Awards held in Paris on Wednesday night, where a video mash-up made in honor of Chancellor Merkel was played.

President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and prime minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir were also among the long list of powerful women who paid glowing tributes to Merkel.

In her message, multiple award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie thanked Merkel for inspiring girls around the world.

“I wish you joy, fulfillment, and excitement in whatever else you do going forward and I’m waiting for you to come visit in Lagos. You said you’d come” Adichie said.

Watch the video posted on Adichie’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWaXMzygZ15/?utm_medium=copy_link

Merkel’s, 16-year tenure saw her forge a legacy as a formidable leader who helped her country navigate tumultuous times, including fiscal crises, deep disputes over immigration, Brexit, and COVID-19.

Conceived by Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, the DVF Awards honor women who have had the courage to fight, the power to survive, and the leadership to inspire.

This year’s DVF honorees are: American businesswoman and philanthropist Melinda French Gates; CNN’s chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward; Syrian-Lebanese economist and activist, Dr. Rouba Mhaissen; Burmese human rights activist, Wai Wai Nu and Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate were the recipients of the prestigious awards.

