The world is filled with super talented artistes and musicians, and there is no gainsaying the fact that we have them almost in abundance.

But as life is, so are talents and artistes, some old ones retire and new ones are born. The old makes way for the new. One of the potential leaders of the new world order would definitely be Charles Anthony.

Charles Anthony is an American artiste from Dallas Texas. Coming from a family of inventors and entrepreneurs, the traits of ‘creating’ and ‘bringing to life’ was very evident while growing up, with Charles humming and singing along to songs, and using various household items as musical instruments. Raised in Dallas and having to endure the loss of his grandmother, he learned the healing power of music and the impact it can have on people’s lives.

Charles has been musically influenced by the likes of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher Raymond, and Justin Timberlake. He uses some of the same melodic elements in his music, with a twist of spunk that hasn’t been created by any artiste. The Nigerian music industry and indeed the world are about to experience the giftings of a brilliant recording artiste and performer. With performances at House of Blues and Club TRUTH in the USA, Charles brings a whole new sound to bare on the industry.

The Special announcement here is that a new kid is coming on the block, he is in the process of setting up meetings with labels who can take his music to a global audience, and we are advised to fasten our seat belts, as the adrenaline rush from the music of this youngster is going to be on hundred.