By Chris Onuoha

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service Dr. Liman Ibrahim has congratulated officers of the Federal Fire Service who participated and won medals in the just concluded Abeokuta 10km Race competition.

The winners, Rose Akusho who won gold medal in the female category and Stephen Joshua who won silver medal in the male category in the competition were received by the agency boss amidst praises.

The competition which was sponsored by beverage manufacturing company, Biggi and hosted by the Ogun State Government had athletes drawn from across the country that participated in the race.

The CG, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim while receiving the athletes at the Service headquarters, told them that he is highly elated with this success and he is proud of the athletes for bringing such glory not just to the Federal Fire Service but the Ministry of Interior. He assured the athletes, that the Service will continue to support them and all other athletes to achieve greater height in all sporting activities.

He said, beyond the job description of officers, there is nothing wrong in officers bringing to the fore their talents so as to put their organizations in limelight like Rose and Stephen had done.

The CG lauded the resilience and efforts of the athletes and encouraged them to keep it up.