PSquare

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian celebrities and fans have hailed popular singing duo, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group, as they put aside their long-standing differences and celebrated their 40th birthday together.

The duo who went solo after five years of break-up, took to their respective social media handles yesterday to announce that they were celebrating their birthday together.

In a viral video posted on Instagram, the Okoye twins were seen popping champagne, hugging themselves and making merry with friends and family members.

Announcing their birthday, Paul joined pop singer Davido to call for donations from their fans.

He wrote: “Starting from @obi_cubana and @judeengees even @davido let’s show @davido that 2 heads are better than 1….. everything na double double”.

Paul also shared their picture with account details(Acc no. 2865063010 FCMB) on IG.

On his own, Peter shared the same picture with the caption; “It’s our Birthday! Cc @iamkingrudy”

Some of their fans and celebrities who reacted to their posts include rugged actor, Zubby Michaels, Adaeze Yobo, Mr Macaroni, Eva Alordiah, Susan Peters. Obi Cubana, actor Harry Anyanwu, Georgina Onuoha, Warri Pikin among others.

While actor Harry Anyanwu wrote, “Happy birthday to the most creative twins ever. I praise God for your unity again”, Obi Cubana alongside Warri Pikin simply wished the duo a happy birthday.

A fan, precious_fragrance wrote: “I have never been this happy before. I am so happy.”

Also, wishing the duo a happy birthday, rukkyry2 wrote: “God bless you guys for coming together. Happy birthday to you both, my favourite twins.”

Meanwhile, the money already dropped into Davido’s account as on Thursday morning hit N151 million. The pop star revealed the figure on his Intastories.

Davido had taken to social media on Wednesday to ask his genuine friends and fans to send N1 million each ahead of his birthday today.

