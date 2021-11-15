By Gabriel Olawale

Plans by Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and engine oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited to take over the nation’s lubricants market has got a major boost, as the firm entered a multi-million naira partnership with Lagos based oil company, Fesco Oil and Gas, in a bid to advance CDN’s ongoing massive expansion.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Dr. Nwokolo Daniel, who spoke to journalists shortly after signing the deal, said the agreement has positioned the firm to emerge as the best choice and leading marketer of engine oil and lubricant products in Nigeria.

According to him, “As part of ongoing massive expansion plans by your fast-rising CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, we have signed a multi-million naira deal with a leading oil and gas firm based in Lagos, Fesco Oil and Gas, for the distribution of our quality and affordable engine solutions in the metropolitan city.

“We’re delighted to be working with Fesco as a key strategic partner in our nation-wide expansion journey, as we widen CDN’s distributorship horizon.

“With the company’s rich distribution network across the country, especially in Lagos with a population of over 15 million people and CDN’s topnotch marketing expertise and strategy, we are confident to take over the nation’s lubricants market and become the household name for quality engine solutions,” Nwokolo noted.

Reassuring of a brighter future for the firm, as well as its investors and distributors, the CEO further noted, “As we continue to strengthen our business model for expansion, we are assured of greater and better days as a firm, ensuring great value and increased returns on investment for our investors and loyal customers.

“We have continued to remain strong and unshaken as a dominant and superior engine oil and lubricants brand in all states where our products are available and with this partnership, which now emboldens our takeover of the country’s lubricants market, we will emerge even stronger and more resilient, penetrating new markets and expanding our distribution channels until CDN brand becomes a household name for quality and reliable lubricant products.”