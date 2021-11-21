By Victoria Ojeme

The Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Dr Ulisses Correia e Silva has presented Cape Verde’s first Nigerian resident ambassador to the ECOWAS Commission while pledging greater support for the regional bloc.

The Prime Minister who in Nigeria said that the purpose of the visit was to inaugurate the new embassy of Cabo Verde in Abuja the capital city of Nigeria, present the first resident ambassador who will be representing Cabo Verde before the ECOWAS Commission as well as strengthen the relationship and cooperation of Cabo Verde with Nigeria, the ECOWAS Commission, and all Member States in the organisation.

He said that the setting up of the embassy was a great step toward better cooperation and regional integration.

The Prime Minister said that both countries stands to gain from each other with the cooperation that was being established.

“The opening of this embassy means to strengthen the relationship between Cape Verde and Nigeria both politically and culturally.

“Also, we will strengthen our relationship with Cape Verde as well as its integration within the ECOWAS region.

“We are going to lure more private investments to Cape Verde, we want to bring more tourists from Nigeria. We already have many travellers from Nigeria to Cape Verde.

“We already have some investments there from other African countries like the Floating Hub which is an investment by a Malian.

“We believe that politically and culturally we have a lot to offer, even as a tourist destination,” he said.

He noted that the current trade volume between both countries was low, but expressed optimism that going forward, the volume will be on the increase.

“The trade volume between Nigeria and Cape Verde is pretty much weak for now, but, when it comes to trade, it is important to increase or improve the maritime and airline connections to increase the figures.

“Also, when it comes to free trade zones, it would play an important role if you invest on the connection between the region and Cape Verde in order to raise the figure,” he added.

Earlier in his remark at the event, Silva said that his country, being the only Island-country in West Africa, sought to be well known within the sub-region.

“We seek greater integration of markets, trade, connectivity, private investments and tourism. Cape Verde wishes to position itself as an air and digital hub in Africa and integrate regional value chains in trade and industry,” he said.

He harped on the need for regional integration and good implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Welcoming the Prime Minister on behalf of the President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and other commissioners, the Vice President Finda Koroma said the visit to the Commission showed the importance Cabo Verde placed on its membership of the regional body.

While using the opportunity to congratulate Jose Maria Neves on his recent election as the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, she said “we are impressed by Cabo Verde’s exemplary democratic governance through the organisation of free and fair elections and the smooth transfer of power.”

She also appreciated the clear leadership the country has shown in human capital development despite being a small country of many islands. She expressed the unflinching support of ECOWAS community institutions to the new government and good people of Cabo Verde.