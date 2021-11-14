Pioneer multi Campus magazine, Campus Trends weekly, has inaugurated its radio programme across 25 Campuses in Nigeria, with a view to addressing all facets of the Nigerian youths.

The magazine according to a statement signed by the Personal Assistant to the Publisher, Ms. Desiree Dudo, had part of its pivotal objectives to assist youths reset their moral values and improve their academic rating whilst being entertained and informed on the latest trends in careers, entrepreneurship, fashion, sports, technology, music and life style.

She disclosed that the time frame for each school had been chosen to maximise audience reach as well as offer advertisers value for money.

She stated categorically that the problem would avoid religion and partisan politics but mirror Campus and youth challenges .

The statement reads :”Some radio stations outside the campuses in big cities like lagos,Abuja,Port Harcourt, Owerri,Enugu and Jos are also involved in the innovative project which is expected to be patronised by leading corporate bodies in keeping with the tradition of the magazine, which has been in circulation for many years.

“The radio programme called ‘Youth Trends ‘ runs weekly on different days of the week and will compliment the magazine for the convenience of the youths and discerning advertiser keen on aligning with the youth culture to grow profit”